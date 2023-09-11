逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

弗吉尼亚州州长发布全州宽带扩展计划

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a 5-year plan to connect Virginians to affordable, high-speed broadband. The plan outlines how the state will utilize its $1.48 billion federal allocation to deploy internet networks to areas that currently lack access. With this initiative, Virginia aims to prioritize unserved homes, businesses, and community anchors, aiming to reach an estimated 160,000 locations.

Access to high-speed broadband is no longer considered a luxury, but a necessity for full participation in daily life. Governor Youngkin believes that by connecting all Virginians through broadband, the state will be taking a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide.

In addition to providing access, the plan emphasizes the importance of promoting digital literacy, improving healthcare, and lowering costs for all Virginians. By achieving universal broadband coverage, the state will be able to direct its efforts and funding towards these critical areas.

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, funded by the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, is a national initiative aimed at expanding high-speed internet access. Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the state’s $1.48 billion BEAD allocation. This funding will complement the ongoing efforts of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to reach underserved regions across the state.

Once universal broadband access is established, DHCD will shift its focus towards promoting affordability and improving adoption of broadband services. The goal is to ensure that all Virginians can access and utilize this critical service.

Virginia has been a leader in closing the digital divide, having allocated over $935 million in state and federal funding since 2017. These investments have extended broadband infrastructure to over 388,000 locations in 80 cities and counties throughout the Commonwealth. The funding has been supplemented with an additional $1.1 billion in matching funds from local governments and internet service providers.

The DHCD is currently accepting public comments on the BEAD Initial Proposal until September 19. This opportunity for public input allows stakeholders to provide feedback and contribute to the development of the broadband expansion plan.

Virginia’s commitment to bridging the digital divide serves as a national model for other states. By prioritizing affordable and accessible broadband, the Commonwealth is ensuring that no communities are left behind in the digital age.

来源：
– 弗吉尼亚州州长办公室
– 住房和社区发展部 (DHCD)

