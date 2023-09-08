逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

随着投资者焦点转向消费者价格指数报告，美国股市上涨

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
随着投资者焦点转向消费者价格指数报告，美国股市上涨

US shares closed slightly higher as investors turned their attention to next week’s consumer price index report. Apple stocks also saw stability after a two-day decline. The Dow rose by 0.2%, the S&P gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

In Australia, ASX futures were up by 0.1% or 4 points to 7154. The S&P/ASX 200 closed down by 0.2% or 14.3 points on Friday, finishing at 7156.7. The Bloomberg dollar spot index edged higher, while bitcoin fell by 1.2% to $25,890. The yield on the US 10-year note increased by 2 basis points to 4.26%.

Bank of America rates strategists have abandoned their recommendation to be tactically long on 10-year Treasury notes due to the risk of US economic resilience driving the yield to 4.75%. While they still expect the yield to be around 4% at the end of the year, this forecast is now at risk.

Barclays is reportedly preparing to cut hundreds of jobs in order to reduce costs. The cuts will reportedly affect about 5% of client-facing staff in the trading division, as well as some dealmakers globally. The firm is also planning to restructure teams within its UK consumer-banking unit.

In other news, China’s consumer price index and producer price index for August will be released at 11:30 am. Experts are expecting a rebound in prices, driven by food prices and increased support for domestic travel.

来源：
– [来源 1]
– [来源 2]
– [来源 3]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

以色列公司 NSO 的间谍软件利用新发现的苹果设备缺陷：研究人员

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

泛伟律师事务所赞助 2023 年数字健康顾问

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

Government iPhone Restrictions in China Cause Drop in Apple’s Market Value

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

以色列公司 NSO 的间谍软件利用新发现的苹果设备缺陷：研究人员

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

泛伟律师事务所赞助 2023 年数字健康顾问

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新墨西哥州观测到四颗近地小行星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

开创性的纳米技术进步彻底改变了农业领域

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论