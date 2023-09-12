利用学位学徒制来缩小数字技能差距

The apprenticeship levy was introduced by the UK government in 2017 as a way for large employers to invest in apprenticeship training. Employers with a salary bill of over £3 million per year are required to pay 0.5% of their total annual salary bill into the levy fund. They can then use these funds to support their own apprenticeship training and assessment costs or transfer them to another employer. However, any unused funds expire.

There are a wide range of apprenticeship standards available at different levels, including those in digital occupations. The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE) provides occupational maps to help employers identify progression and upskilling routes for apprentices. Vocational-focused universities, like Buckinghamshire New University (BNU), have also entered the higher and degree apprenticeship marketplace, offering apprenticeship provision in industries such as healthcare, policing, engineering, business and management, and digital.

Employers often recruit apprentices onto lower-level apprenticeships and offer opportunities for them to upskill to a full degree-level qualification. This allows apprentices to obtain a full Bachelor’s degree within a shorter time frame compared to the traditional four years.

While there may be concerns about apprenticeship completion rates, employers should carefully consider the track record of the providers they are considering. For example, BNU has a completion rate of over 90% on their Digital and Technology Solutions Professional (BSc) degree apprenticeship. This particular apprenticeship standard has six distinct pathways, including Software Engineering, IT Consultancy, Cyber Security, Networking, Data Analysis, and Business Analysis.

Training providers may offer different delivery models, such as day release or block delivery. They can also develop bespoke delivery models for employers who can recruit a minimum number of apprentices.

Degree apprenticeships can be transformational in terms of personal development. They provide learners with valuable work experience and the opportunity to obtain a degree without accruing debt. Degree apprenticeships are not limited to school leavers; they also benefit existing employees who want to upskill or career switchers looking for new opportunities. These apprenticeships also bridge the skills gap between university education and industry requirements.

To effectively use degree apprenticeships to reduce the digital skills gap, employers need to create apprentice roles or offer levy-funded training to existing employees. They should also consider the level of apprenticeships and the specific apprenticeship standards that align with their workforce needs.

To navigate the complex world of apprenticeships, employers can look to successful examples from other organizations. For instance, Crimson, an IT company based in the West Midlands, has developed a successful apprenticeship program. They recruit school leavers into Level 4 apprenticeships and offer them the opportunity to continue onto an IT Consultant degree apprenticeship. They have a high ratio of apprentices in their business and a strong commitment to nurturing future talent.

In conclusion, degree apprenticeships have the potential to address the digital skills gap and prepare the next generation of digital technologists. By leveraging the apprenticeship levy and working with trusted training providers, employers can provide valuable opportunities for individuals to develop their skills and gain work experience in emerging technologies.

