逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

有争议的平台游戏“Only Up!” 从 Steam 商店中删除

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
“Only Up!”, a popular platforming game that gained attention on Twitch, has been removed from the Steam store by its creator, Indiesolodev. In a final update, Indiesolodev stated that the game had caused them a lot of stress and that they needed time to heal before moving on to their next project.

“Only Up!” was released in May and quickly gained popularity in June, with thousands of concurrent players and tens of thousands of viewers on Twitch. However, reviews of the game were mixed, with some praising its surreal platforming mechanics while others criticized its glitchy physics and hasty design.

The game also faced controversy during its time on Steam. It was briefly removed in July after being accused of stealing another developer’s copyrighted 3D anime model. Additionally, there were connections to the world of NFTs, with images of Goblintown tokens appearing in levels and the title itself being associated with crypto scammers.

In the final update, Indiesolodev expressed their desire for peace of mind and healing, stating that they plan to take a pause and continue their education in game design. They also revealed their next project, titled “Kith,” which will be completely different from “Only Up!” and will focus on cinematography. Indiesolodev hopes to work with a small team for this project and improve their game design skills.

While some players are mourning the game’s removal, others are congratulating Indiesolodev for creating a viral game. Despite its controversies, “Only Up!” provided a fulfilling experience for many players.

