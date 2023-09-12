逸耘居

智能手机游戏的新竞争者：The Nothing Phone 2

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a world dominated by iPhones and Androids, the London-based company Nothing has entered the smartphone market with its innovative Nothing Phone 2. Designed as a less distracting alternative to traditional smartphones, the Nothing Phone 2 offers a unique user experience.

As an avid iPhone user for 16 years, I decided to take a break from my usual device and try out the Nothing Phone 2 during a 2-week trip around Europe. Despite the initial adjustment of my texts turning green, I found that I could survive without my beloved iPhone.

Apple’s iPhones have been the epitome of smartphone technology, but with each new release, the changes have become less significant. It’s become increasingly challenging to convince consumers to upgrade, as the improvements seem minor, such as camera upgrades or slight battery improvements.

This is where the Nothing Phone 2 comes in. Created by tech entrepreneur Carl Pei, Nothing offers a refreshing take on the smartphone experience. The Nothing Phone 2 runs on the Android operating system and features a unique graphical user interface and “Glyph” notification lights on the back of the device.

Unlike traditional smartphones with colorful app icons, Nothing takes a different approach. The monochromatic images for apps are deliberately designed to reduce the temptation to use the phone excessively. This design choice aims to minimize distractions and promote a more focused and mindful smartphone experience.

By offering an alternative to the typical smartphone experience, the Nothing Phone 2 challenges the status quo of the industry dominated by Apple and Android. It provides a new option for those seeking a less distracting device. Whether the Nothing Phone 2 will gain mass appeal remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly an interesting addition to the market.

来源：

– NPR’s Josh Rogosin and Leila Fadel attempted to take a selfie with the original iPhone.

– Nothing Phone 2 by Nothing, a London-based company.

