感谢斯坦福大学的研究人员，大脑植入物将思想转化为言语

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at Stanford University have successfully used brain implants to translate thoughts into speech with the help of state-of-the-art software. The study involved the use of baby aspirin-sized sensors implanted in the brain to detect signals from speech-related areas and convert them into text displayed on a computer screen. This breakthrough technology offers hope for those suffering from conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that impair their ability to speak.

Pat Bennett, a 68-year-old ALS patient, was fitted with two sensors along the surface of her brain. These sensors, part of an intracortical brain-computer interface (BCI), transmitted brain activity related to speech attempts to the software. Over a period of four months, the software was trained to decode Bennett’s attempted speech, resulting in a speed of 62 words per minute on a computer screen. This was more than three times faster than previous records for BCI-assisted communication.

The tiny silicon electrodes implanted in Bennett’s cerebral cortex were arranged in 8-by-8 grids, with each array containing 64 electrodes. These electrodes were connected to a computer via gold wires and an AI algorithm was used to decode the electronic information from the brain. The algorithm learned to distinguish the activity associated with forming speech sounds and delivered the “best guess” of the words represented by Bennett’s attempts.

While the researchers acknowledged that the system had an error rate of 9.1% with a limited vocabulary of 50 words and 23.8% with an expanded vocabulary of 125,000 words, they considered it a significant step forward. Bennett expressed her excitement about the potential impact of this technology on the lives of nonverbal individuals, envisioning how it could improve everyday activities and allow them to communicate their thoughts in real-time.

