逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Meta 扩展了线程上的关键字搜索

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Meta 扩展了线程上的关键字搜索

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms, is further enhancing the search experience on Threads by expanding its keyword search feature. Initially tested in Australia and New Zealand, this feature is now available in countries where English and Spanish are widely spoken.

Previously, users could search for people on Threads by their username. With the new update, the search functionality extends to include all posts that contain the specified keyword. This mirrors a simplified version of Instagram’s search feature, providing users with a more comprehensive search experience.

Meta’s decision to roll out keyword search in English and Spanish reflects their commitment to improving user experience across diverse regions. They are actively seeking feedback to further enhance the search feature, with plans to extend it to other languages and countries in the near future.

Threads, Meta’s social media platform, recently introduced various updates, including the Threads web app and features like sharing in Instagram direct messages and customizable alt-text. Although the platform initially gained significant attention with over 100 million sign-ups within days of its launch, it faced a decline in popularity as users returned to more familiar platforms and Twitter.

However, with Meta’s continuous improvements, such as the web version and expanded search feature, Threads may entice some users back to the platform. By catering to the preferences of users in specific countries and languages, Meta aims to provide a more personalized and engaging experience.

The keyword search feature is currently available in English and Spanish, targeting countries where these languages are commonly used for posting, including Argentina, India, Mexico, and the U.S. Users can access this feature on both mobile and web platforms.

来源：

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论