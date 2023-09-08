逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

新款 Apple Watch 和 iPhone 15 Pro 将配备更新的传感器和钛金属机身

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新款 Apple Watch 和 iPhone 15 Pro 将配备更新的传感器和钛金属机身

According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will focus on improving its sensors to enhance speed, efficiency, and accuracy. One of the major updates will be a new optical heart rate sensor, aiming to provide increased accuracy for various health features such as abnormal heart rate alerts. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 will incorporate a new U2 ultra wideband chip, expected to improve precision tracking within the Find My app for lost items.

In terms of design, the Apple Watch Series 9 will maintain its current look, with models available in 41mm and 45mm cases. However, there will be a shift towards 3D-printed cases for stainless steel models, aligning with Apple’s eco-friendly approach. The Ultra model will also keep its 49mm case size.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is set to undergo some significant changes. The new models will feature a titanium chassis, making them approximately 10 percent lighter than their predecessors. The titanium design will offer a matte finish, eliminating fingerprint smudges and featuring rounded edges for improved ergonomics. Moreover, all four iPhone 15 models will receive the U2 ultra wideband chip, as well as an Action Button to replace the ring/mute switch. The iPhone 15 Pro will also introduce a revamped chassis to facilitate easier repairs.

While details regarding the AirPods are scarce, it is rumored that the AirPods Pro will receive a USB-C port in their case. Furthermore, the regular AirPods and AirPods Max are expected to transition from Lightning to USB-C connections in the following year.

Overall, these updates indicate Apple’s commitment to enhancing the performance and user experience of their flagship devices. The focus on improved sensors and a lighter titanium chassis demonstrates the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

来源：
– Bloomberg: [Insert Source Description]
– The Verge: [Insert Source Description]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Twitch 上的病毒游戏 Only Up 已从 Steam 下架

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

Twitter 广告在用户关注的动态中未加标签

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

X 上未标记的广告引发了人们对透明度和遵守 FTC 准则的担忧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

软机器人利用物理智能在复杂环境中导航

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

Twitch 上的病毒游戏 Only Up 已从 Steam 下架

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
新闻中心

泰格豪雅 (TAG Heuer) 与保时捷携手推出新款 Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche 腕表庆祝成立 60 周年

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

探索文本到语音技术的演变

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论