星际玩家创造了无与伦比但丑陋的飞船

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield players have discovered a unique solution to their poor piloting skills by designing ships that are virtually indestructible due to their unconventional shapes. These ship designs have been shared on platforms like Reddit, showcasing the players’ creativity and ingenuity.

One ship design, known as the Fat L or L-Wing, is being hailed as “effectively immune” to enemy damage. The ship’s asymmetrical L shape confuses enemy ships, making it difficult for them to target its structure. The creator of the Fat L, Reddit user Solace_of_the_Thorns, initially questioned how NPC ships target players and decided to exploit this by creating an unconventional design. The ship’s midpoint, which is the point targeted by enemies, is deliberately positioned in space rather than within the ship. This causes enemy missiles to miss the ship entirely, making it virtually invulnerable to head-on attacks. However, the downside is that the ship’s appearance is less than appealing.

A video clip posted by Solace_of_the_Thorns showcases the Fat L in action, revealing the ship stacked with Starfield’s habitat modules and featuring a thin, long arm structure to create the L shape. While the ship may not win any beauty contests, its effectiveness in combat cannot be denied.

Another ship design taking advantage of Starfield’s shipbuilding tools is a square ship created by Reddit user Morfalath. This ship pushes the game’s length, width, and height restrictions to the maximum, resulting in a structure that resembles only the outline of a square. The ship is composed of numerous square rooms intricately connected, making it a nightmare to navigate. The cockpit, engines, and landing bay are hidden amidst the maze of rooms, requiring players to engage in a game of I-Spy to locate them.

While these unconventional ship designs may not be visually appealing, they showcase the players’ innovative thinking and ability to exploit game mechanics. By creating ships that confound enemy targeting systems, Starfield players have found a way to compensate for their lack of piloting skills and create virtually unbeatable vessels.

定义：
– Starfield: Refers to the game in question, a space exploration and role-playing video game.
– Reddit: A social media platform where users can share news, information, and other content.

Source: Original article – No URLs provided.

