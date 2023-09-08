逸耘居

确定数字资产是否为证券的重要性 – SEC 诉 Ripple 和 SEC 诉 Coinbase

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In the world of cryptocurrency, there is an ongoing debate about whether certain digital assets should be considered securities and thus be subject to regulation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC relies on the “Howey Test,” which was established by the U.S. Supreme Court in SEC v. W.J. Howey, to determine if an economic arrangement qualifies as an investment contract and therefore a security. The recent decision in SEC v. Ripple Labs, which held that the sale of XRP digital tokens was not subject to SEC regulation, has gained attention and has been cited by Coinbase in its defense against the SEC in SEC v. Coinbase.

The SEC alleges that several tokens listed for trading on Coinbase are securities and must be regulated. Coinbase, however, argues that an investment contract must confer contractual rights to future value, and recent crypto cases do not support the SEC’s efforts to use “scheme” as an escape from statutory text. Coinbase relies on the Ripple decision, claiming that there was no investment contract in the blind, bid-ask, spot exchange transactions, which were the subject of the Ripple case.

While Coinbase argues in favor of the Ripple decision, it is worth noting that Judge Rakoff in SEC v. Terraform Labs rejected a similar distinction and declined to differentiate coins based on their manner of sale. Additionally, the SEC has filed papers seeking to appeal the Ripple decision, and Congress is considering legislation that may address these issues and potentially impact the crypto industry.

It is important for companies in the crypto industry to determine if their digital assets should be classified as securities to ensure compliance with SEC rules and regulations. Litigation against the SEC and private investor claims remains ongoing, with companies arguing that their digital assets should not be treated as securities. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for stakeholders to stay informed about the latest developments and potential legislative changes.

