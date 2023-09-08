逸耘居

普华永道与谷歌云的合作：让真正的云之旅成为现实

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) LLP has teamed up with Google Cloud to provide clients with a transformative cloud journey. The partnership aims to go beyond the traditional lift-and-shift model of cloud migration, focusing on the development of advanced applications. Scott Petry, the partner for consulting services and cloud engineering practice lead at PWC Canada, emphasized the importance of building applications that improve business processes and enhance customer experiences.

PWC’s collaboration with Google is based on the belief that Google’s technology offers top-notch solutions to deliver the desired outcomes for clients. As a consulting firm, PWC is expanding its focus on the cloud to deliver data-driven business outcomes. Kyle Bassett, partner and cloud practice lead at PWC Canada, highlights the interconnection between the cloud and data, stating that both are essential for successful projects.

To ensure the best results, PWC emphasizes the importance of good data principles and governance models in the cloud journey. By combining their consulting expertise with advanced cloud technologies, PWC aims to provide clients with enhanced business value and transformational journeys.

PWC has developed a comprehensive suite of data services, including data strategy, data governance, and data engineering. This commitment to solving business problems using engineering has led to a culture shift within the firm, with a focus on building a strong engineering culture to meet the demands of clients.

The partnership between PWC and Google Cloud signifies a shift towards a more holistic approach to the cloud journey, where the focus is not just on migration but on leveraging the advantages of both the cloud and data worlds. By utilizing Google’s technology and expertise, PWC aims to deliver real business value to their clients and solve their unique challenges with innovative solutions.

来源：
– https://siliconangle.com/2021/10/20/true-cloud-journey-pwc-google-cloud-open-new-engineering-frontiers-googlecloudnext/

