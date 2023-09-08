Tecno, a popular smartphone brand, has recently launched a special version of their Spark 10 Pro smartphone in India. Dubbed as the “Moon Explorer Edition,” this unique device is designed to celebrate India’s successful Chandrayan-3 Moon mission. Let’s take a closer look at the exciting features of this new smartphone.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition sports a sleek and modern design. Its glass back, with a smooth sand-like finish, gives it a premium look and feel. The back of the phone is divided into two sections, with the top part in white and the rest in black. There are diagonal stripes on the black section, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design. Unlike some other phones, this edition does not have a camera bump sticking out. It features a square shape and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies. On the rear, there is a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an AI lens, to capture high-quality images. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the robust Helio G88 SoC, providing powerful performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, offering ample storage capacity. The device also features a large 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

If you are interested in the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition, you can pre-order it starting from September 7, 2023. The official release date is set for September 15, 2023. The phone is priced at Rs.11,999, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.

This special edition smartphone from Tecno is a great way to commemorate India’s successful Moon mission. With its stylish design and impressive features, it promises to deliver a delightful user experience. Whether you are a fan of space exploration or simply in need of a new smartphone, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is definitely worth considering.

– [1] Definitions: Helio G88 SoC refers to the System-on-a-Chip used in the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition. It is a powerful processor designed for smartphones.