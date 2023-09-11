逸耘居

《消逝的光芒 2》推出高级货币 DL 积分用于游戏内购买

罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In the most recent update to Dying Light 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular game Dying Light, a new premium in-game currency called DL Points has been introduced. Players can now use these points to purchase skin bundles without having to leave the game.

While the original Dying Light also featured microtransactions, they were carried out through the specific storefronts of the platform owners, such as Sony or Valve. Techland, the developer of Dying Light 2, has stated that using DL Points as the exclusive currency for in-game purchases “makes our lives easier.” This move also eliminates the need to create separate bundles for the platform stores.

Currently, players have the option to spend real-world money to acquire DL Point bundles from the PlayStation and Xbox stores. However, Techland has announced that once DL Points are fully implemented, the bundles will be removed from the PlayStation Store.

Questions have been raised about the timing of this introduction of DL Points and the recent majority stock acquisition of Techland by tech giant Tencent. Techland has clarified that the two events are not connected and that the implementation of DL Points was delayed due to the production time required.

With DL Points, players now have a convenient and seamless way to make in-game purchases without having to leave the immersive world of Dying Light 2. This new premium currency system offers players the opportunity to acquire skin bundles at a better price, enhancing their overall gaming experience.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

