逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

苹果推出秋季活动，华尔街股市涨跌互现，投资者等待通胀数据

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

（来源：雅虎财经）

