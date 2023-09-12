逸耘居

技术

Stocks Open Lower as Investors Await Apple Event and Inflation Data

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Stocks opened lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors awaited Apple’s highly anticipated fall event and counted down to Wednesday’s key inflation data report. The Nasdaq Composite led the retreat, down about 0.3% due to a drop in Oracle shares after the software maker posted slowing cloud sales growth. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.1%.

Tech stocks, especially Apple, will take center stage on Tuesday as the company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 at its highly anticipated fall event. Additionally, anticipation is building for the blockbuster Arm IPO. The chip designer’s listing is reported to be up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the order book set to close early Tuesday afternoon.

Rising oil prices have also raised concerns about inflation’s resistance to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool pressures. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to trade near nine-month highs early Tuesday after OPEC data revealed a supply shortfall of more than 3 million barrels a day next quarter.

Investors are focusing on Wednesday’s crucial US consumer inflation data, watching for signs of a slowdown in spending. Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will be assessed for its potential to influence the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. Investors are considering whether additional interest-rate hikes remain on the table and whether they have been priced into the stock market.

Overall, stock market participants are eagerly awaiting Apple’s event, analyzing inflation data, and considering the potential impact of future interest-rate decisions by the Federal Reserve on the market.

来源：

–雅虎财经

