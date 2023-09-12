逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Steam 庆祝 20 周年：从争议到游戏行业的主导地位

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Steam 庆祝 20 周年：从争议到游戏行业的主导地位

Steam, the popular digital distribution platform for video games, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Launched on September 12, 2003, Steam initially faced backlash from PC gamers who saw it as a threat to multiplayer server browsers and physical discs. However, Valve’s release of Half-Life 2, which required Steam to play, proved to be a massive success and paved the way for Steam’s dominance in the industry.

Despite initial skepticism, game publishers eventually recognized the value of Steam and its vast user base. Today, major publishers such as EA, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Sony, Square Enix, and even Blizzard have embraced Steam as the de facto PC game platform. Even Epic Games, with its Epic Games Store, has struggled to compete with Steam’s momentum, despite giving away millions of dollars in free games.

Valve’s ultimate goal with Steam was to provide a platform for any game developer to reach their players directly and build their audience. Over the years, Steam has become the go-to platform for indie game discovery, offering a convenient place to buy and play games with constant sales and new features.

During the pandemic, Steam’s popularity soared, with 10 million players logged in simultaneously in January. Additionally, Valve’s recent announcement of the Steam Deck gaming handheld has brought fresh excitement to the platform and improved its user interface.

As Steam celebrates its 20th anniversary, it has transformed from a controversial DRM tool to a beloved gaming home for millions of PC gamers. Despite its early challenges, Steam has become a symbol of the thriving digital distribution landscape in the gaming industry.

Source: The Verge by Sean Hollister.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

健康觉醒：埃迪·赫恩如何改变他的中年生活

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

骨疾病和椎骨干细胞

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

南极海冰达到历史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

环流对地球气候的影响

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论