逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

贝塞斯达讨论《Starfield》中缺乏地面车辆

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that their upcoming game, Starfield, will not include ground vehicles at launch. Players will navigate the vast planets solely on foot, with the assistance of a jetpack. According to Todd Howard, the decision to omit ground vehicles was intentional and done to create a more curated experience for players.

Howard explained that the inclusion of vehicles would have altered the gameplay significantly. By focusing on exploring planets on foot, Bethesda can control the pacing and ensure that players have a consistent experience. However, he did mention that players will still have a vehicle in the form of a spaceship for interstellar travel. Additionally, players can upgrade their jetpack for more enjoyable planetary exploration.

Some players have expressed disappointment at the absence of ground vehicles, citing the desire for more transportation options and the ability to construct their own vehicles. However, others appreciate the decision, as it allows for more concentrated and focused gameplay within specific areas of the map.

While ground vehicles may not be available at launch, there is a possibility that Bethesda could introduce them in future downloadable content or expansions.

In the same interview, Howard was questioned about the optimization of Starfield for PC. He assured that the game runs smoothly on next-gen PCs but mentioned that some players may need to upgrade their hardware to fully enjoy the game’s technological advancements.

For further details on Starfield and its current features, refer to our comprehensive Starfield walkthrough.

