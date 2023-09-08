逸耘居

玩家发现拥有星空空间站的故障：钥匙

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a surprising turn of events, a player in the game Starfield has somehow managed to purchase and register The Key, a large space station that serves as the headquarters for the Crimson Fleet pirate faction. This glitch has sparked hopes among players that future DLC or mods will introduce the ability to build and customize space stations.

The player, who goes by the username u/VeganSatan666420, shared their experience on Reddit. They revealed that after selling a stolen ship to the pirates, they were able to change their home ship to The Key. Interestingly, the station appeared in the Ship Builder menu, allowing them to move its modules as if it were a regular ship.

While u/VeganSatan666420 clarified that The Key is not fully flyable, they managed to land the station on a planet, with the station clipping awkwardly into the ground. It remained intact and may have been accessible from the planet’s surface.

It’s important to note, however, that selling a space station like The Key can have severe consequences. Another player, u/DeliriousDal, mistakenly sold The Den station and found it completely gone from the game, along with all the services, characters, and quests associated with it.

Many fans have speculated that this glitch could be a hint at a future feature in Starfield. The ability to build and customize personal space stations, or even have shipyards, could be introduced as DLC or mods. This possibility has generated excitement among players eager for more opportunities for personalization and immersion in the game.

Starfield, known for its immersive space exploration and RPG gameplay, has been hailed as one of the best games for both Xbox and PC players who enjoy the science fiction genre.

来源：
– Reddit user u/VeganSatan666420
– Reddit user u/DeliriousDal

定义：

– Starfield: A space exploration game known for its deep RPG gameplay.
– DLC: Downloadable Content, additional game content that can be purchased separately.
– Mods: Modifications made by players to alter or enhance a game.
– Ship Builder: A menu within Starfield that allows players to customize their ships.
– The Key: A large space station serving as the headquarters for the Crimson Fleet in Starfield.
– Glitch: A programming error or fault that results in unintended gameplay behavior.

