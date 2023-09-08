逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

《Starfield》打破贝塞斯达最成功游戏发行记录

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《Starfield》打破贝塞斯达最成功游戏发行记录

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has achieved a new milestone by becoming the most successful game launch in the company’s history. Surpassing the popularity of titles like Skyrim and Fallout, Starfield has garnered over six million players since its full release on September 6th.

Although Bethesda did not provide a breakdown of player numbers between PC and Xbox platforms, it was confirmed that the game achieved over a million concurrent players across all platforms, including PC and Xbox Series X/S. SteamDB reported a peak of more than 269,000 players on Starfield’s release day, with consistent numbers still hovering around 258,000 within the short period since then.

Starfield is an important release for Bethesda as it marks the studio’s first new intellectual property (IP) in over 20 years. Previously known for their renowned Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, Starfield demonstrates Bethesda’s expansion into new territory. This release also comes after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021 as part of the ZeniMax Media buyout.

The game has received mixed reviews from players and critics. However, its massive success can be attributed to the anticipation surrounding Bethesda’s first foray into the space RPG genre. Despite some criticisms about losing the familiar “Bethesda charm” in the vastness of its galaxy, Starfield has captured the attention of millions of players worldwide.

来源：
– Bethesda announced on Twitter that Starfield has surpassed 6 million players, making it the most successful game launch for the company.
– Xbox chief Phil Spencer tweeted about Starfield surpassing a million concurrent players on all platforms.
– Peak player numbers on Steam were reported by SteamDB on Starfield’s release day.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
新闻中心

在 GameStop 预订《超级马里奥兄弟奇迹》并获得独家奖励物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论