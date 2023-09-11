逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

《Starfield》将于 2024 年获得官方 Mod 支持

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《Starfield》将于 2024 年获得官方 Mod 支持

According to Todd Howard, the development chief at Bethesda, Starfield will be receiving official mod support in 2024. While no specific release date was provided, Howard hinted that the mod support will likely be implemented through the Creation Kit, which was previously used for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Mod support allows players to modify and customize the game, expanding its possibilities. Howard mentioned, “Once mods are supported, you’ll be able to do almost anything, just like in our previous games. Mod support will be available next year, and we love mods too, so we’ll go all-in.”

The Creation Kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim provided players with the same tools that Bethesda used to create the games. This allowed for the development of more advanced mods with greater ease. It is logical to assume that Starfield’s version of the Creation Kit will be released a year after the game’s launch, similar to the release timelines of its predecessors.

Despite the absence of official mod support, players have already created a variety of mods for Starfield. These range from quirky and unconventional creations to more practical additions, such as DLSS Support and a field of view slider. Players even developed a mod to address what IGN referred to as a “shockingly bad” inventory management system.

While installing unofficial mods may disable achievements in the game, dedicated modders have found ways around this limitation. They have made modifications to restore the ability to earn achievements even with mods installed.

For more information on how to install mods for Starfield and other aspects of the game, IGN offers a comprehensive Starfield Guide. Additionally, fans can explore the new Starfield merchandise available in the IGN Store.

In IGN’s review, Starfield received a 7/10 rating, with praise for its expansive roleplaying quests and enjoyable combat. Despite facing challenges, the game’s appeal remains strong.

定义：
– Mod support: A feature that allows players to modify and customize a game by adding or changing elements.
– Creation Kit: A set of tools provided by Bethesda that enables players to develop mods using assets and features from the game.

来源：
– Famitsu (Translated by IGN)
- IGN

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论