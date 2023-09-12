逸耘居

Spotify 推出“Daylist”，根据一天中的时间定制音乐推荐

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Spotify has introduced a new feature called “daylist” that offers personalized music recommendations based on the time of day. Unlike previous features such as Niche Mixes and AI DJ, daylist is a single playlist that is updated throughout the day to match the listener’s habits and preferences.

The aim of daylist is to recognize that people’s music preferences may vary depending on the time of day or the activity they are engaged in. Spotify understands that the music you enjoy during your morning commute may not be the same as what you want to listen to during an evening wind-down.

“Daylist updates frequently, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you typically stream at certain times of the day and week. You’ll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist,” explained a Spotify spokesperson.

To access daylist, users can search for “daylist” on Spotify and discover what their specific day and time reveals about their listening habits. The playlist will feature music that aligns with the user’s preferences during that particular time of day. Spotify will also provide a title for each daylist that captures the mood or theme associated with the recommended tracks.

For example, if a user’s music taste on Monday afternoons leans towards “cinematic” and “wistful,” Spotify’s daylist will populate with songs that match this description. The title of the daylist might be “yearning wistful Monday afternoon.” The playlist will consist of new tracks as well as familiar songs based on the individual’s streaming history.

Spotify’s introduction of daylist suggests that the popular streaming platform is continuously seeking new ways to engage its users and provide a personalized experience. By tailoring playlists based on the time of day, Spotify hopes to encourage users to spend more time on the platform and discover new music that suits their changing moods and activities.

来源：Mashable

