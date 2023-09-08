逸耘居

Marvel 蜘蛛侠 2 限量版 PS5 捆绑包：您需要了解的信息

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sony is gearing up for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a special-edition PlayStation 5 bundle. Priced at $600, this bundle includes a standard PS5 console and all the usual components. However, what makes this bundle appealing are the three specific extras included: custom faceplates, a digital voucher for the game, and a unique DualSense controller.

The custom faceplates feature a red-and-black design that mirrors the suit of the game’s protagonist, Miles Morales. The front faceplate has a textured finish, with the intersection of colors slightly raised. It also prominently displays a white Spider-Man logo in the bottom-right corner. The back faceplate is sleek and black, with a white Spidey logo at the bottom. Notably, the side plates are removable, just like on the standard PS5.

In addition to the custom faceplates, the bundle comes with a matching DualSense controller. This controller features the same red-and-black design as the front faceplate, complete with a white Spider-Man logo on the touchpad. Although the controller can be purchased separately for $80, it’s an added bonus to have it included in the bundle.

One of the standout features of this bundle is the inclusion of a digital download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This game will be activated upon its official release on October 20. This adds significant value to the bundle, considering that special edition consoles have been rare this console generation, making the limited-edition PS5 a desirable collectible.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle is available now, with the game scheduled to launch exclusively for PS5 on October 20. Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this unique and highly sought-after package.

来源：
– Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

