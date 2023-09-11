逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

MTV 与 Snapchat 合作进行视频音乐奖投票

By加布里埃尔博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
MTV 与 Snapchat 合作进行视频音乐奖投票

MTV has collaborated with Snapchat to allow users to vote for a Video Music Awards category through Snapchat’s Lenses feature. By leveraging Snap’s Camera Kit, the entertainment company will integrate augmented reality (AR)-based experiences into the award show. Once the three finalists are selected for the Best New Artist category, users can utilize a special Lens created by Saucealitos to cast their votes by signaling one, two, or three using their fingers to select an artist. Although it remains uncertain whether the number of votes received through Snapchat will have a significant impact on the final tally, they will be included in the overall count.

In addition to the voting feature, MTV has also announced that an AR Moonperson will appear throughout the POV VMA livestream with fan-submitted selfies. Previously, the entertainment company used a traditional method of having people submit selfies via a form prior to the event. This year, users can also try an AR Moonperson effect that projects the Moonperson into their own homes. By selecting a selfie from their camera roll, they can witness the Moonperson floating around with their face visible in the visor.

Snapchat, primarily popular among the 13 to 24 age group, is an ideal platform for MTV’s target audience. Although Snapchat featured the previous year’s VMAs on its Stories page, this collaboration marks the first official partnership between Snapchat and MTV for an award show. Snapchat has previously partnered with music festivals, artists on tours, and sports tournaments to introduce AR experiences to fans.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has been increasingly focusing on branded and AR-based camera solutions to drive revenue. In March, the company launched AR Enterprise Services (ARES), offering tools such as AR Try-On and 3D product viewing. In April, Snap introduced the AR Mirrors product under ARES, allowing brands to integrate their technology into physical spaces. Through collaborations with Live Nation and music festivals, Snap has continued to expand its AR experiences to engage users in innovative ways.

来源：

-MTV
– Snap x MTV partnership

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论