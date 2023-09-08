逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

星空指南：如何找到并掌握胁差武士刀

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
星空指南：如何找到并掌握胁差武士刀

Starfield offers a variety of weapons for players to customize their characters and playstyles. One of the standout weapons is the Wakizashi, a katana that allows players to engage in close-quarters combat. With the right skills, the Wakizashi can deal massive damage and provide unique perks such as bleeding effects and increased damage against humans.

To find the Wakizashi in Starfield, players need to travel to the luminescent city Neon on Volii Alpha, located in the Volii star system. The city is southeast of the starting location, Alpha Centauri galaxy, and can be accessed after completing a few main quests. Once in Neon, players should head to the Ebbside district near the Volii Hotel.

Here, players will find Frankie’s Grab + Go, a shop with a secret entrance to the hideout of the Seokguh Syndicate. The easiest way to enter is by convincing the shop owner, Franchesca Moore, to open the door for you. Alternatively, players can pickpocket her keycard. Once inside the hideout, players should explore the building until they find a yellow weapon case on a table. Inside the case is the Syndicate Enforcer, an epic Wakizashi.

Another way to acquire the Wakizashi involves joining the Strikers, a rival gang of the Seokguh Syndicate. As players progress through the side-narrative involving the Strikers, they will eventually have a chance to purchase a common Wakizashi from the arms dealer Hatchet.

To fully maximize the power of the Wakizashi, players should focus on upgrading specific character attributes. In the Combat Tree, skills like Crippling and Dueling can increase damage output and survival. In the Physical Tree, skills like Martial Arts and Rejuvenation enhance critical hit chances and regenerate health.

With these skills, players can become unstoppable cyber ronin, cutting through enemies with ease. The Wakizashi’s high damage output allows players to take down enemies quickly, making it a formidable weapon against both humans and creatures. However, bosses may require more effort due to their increased health and resistances.

Overall, the Wakizashi katana is a powerful weapon in Starfield that can be obtained through specific locations and quests. With the right skills and upgrades, players can become deadly melee combatants and enjoy the satisfying experience of wielding a katana in a futuristic setting.

来源：
– Starfield’s Campaign Is A Lot Shorter Than You Think
– The Week In Games: What’s Releasing Beyond Pikmin 4

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

Google Pixel Watch 2 即将登陆印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论