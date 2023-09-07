逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Slack to Integrate AI for Efficient Workplace Communication

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Slack to Integrate AI for Efficient Workplace Communication

As remote and hybrid work setups become more common, businesses are facing the challenge of managing an overwhelming volume of workplace communication. To address this issue, Slack, a leading online collaboration platform, is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) integration into its service.

Slack, with a user base of over 20 million according to Statista, aims to provide users with simpler and more efficient tools that enhance workplace productivity. The AI integration will offer the ability to summarize communication channels, making it easier for users to quickly understand the most important information. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who have been away on vacation or a break and need to catch up.

Furthermore, Slack’s AI will also be capable of assisting users in finding specific information within their messages. Users can ask questions, and the AI assistant will retrieve relevant data from messages, channels, and files, creating a convenient summary for quick reference.

The AI features are currently in the pilot testing phase and interested customers can sign up on Slack’s website to participate. Pricing details will be shared closer to the official launch, and Slack is eager to gather feedback from pilot participants to shape the pricing structure.

By integrating AI technology, Slack aims to streamline workplace communication and improve overall productivity. This move is in line with the increasing trend of AI integration in various industries, as businesses recognize the benefits of leveraging AI to enhance their operations.

Overall, Slack’s AI integration holds the promise of enabling users to stay on top of communication, find important information quickly, and ultimately maximize their efficiency in the workplace.

来源：
– Statista (user base statistic)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论