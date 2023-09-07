逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

新加坡金融管理局向数字资产交易所 AsiaNext 颁发牌照

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新加坡金融管理局向数字资产交易所 AsiaNext 颁发牌照

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded a license to AsiaNext, a digital asset exchange joint venture formed by Switzerland’s SIX Group. AsiaNext has been granted the status of a Recognized Market Operator (RMO), allowing it to operate an organized market for securities and collective investment schemes. In addition, the firm received an in-principle approval for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license in June.

AsiaNext CEO, Chong Kok Kee, considers this recognition by MAS as a positive development for the industry. He believes that responsible firms can now work towards achieving mainstream adoption of digital assets within a safe ecosystem.

Established in 2021, AsiaNext is a joint venture between SIX Group and SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based financial firm, SBI Group. This digital asset exchange is specifically aimed at institutional clients and aims to provide services to banks, family offices, asset managers, broker-dealers, prime brokers, hedge funds, and market makers. With the RMO and CMS licenses, AsiaNext will offer integrated listing, trading, and post-trade services for digital assets.

The decision to establish AsiaNext’s headquarters in Singapore stems from the country’s favorable regulatory environment for fintech firms. Singapore’s commitment to fostering innovation and its recognition as a global digital asset trading hub were crucial factors in SBI Digital Asset Holdings’ CEO, Fernando Luis Vázquez Cao’s, decision.

This latest license granted by MAS to AsiaNext showcases Singapore’s continued support for the development and growth of the digital asset industry. It positions Singapore as an attractive destination for fintech companies looking to operate in a regulated and forward-thinking environment.

定义：
– Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Singapore’s central bank and financial regulatory authority.
– Recognized Market Operator (RMO): A license granted by the MAS to operate an organized market for securities and collective investment schemes.
– Capital Markets Services (CMS) license: A license granted by the MAS to provide various regulated activities related to securities and derivatives trading.

Sources: MAS, AsiaNext CEO Chong Kok Kee, SBI Digital Asset Holdings CEO Fernando Luis Vázquez Cao.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

iPhone 15 向圆边过渡是正确之举吗？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论