逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

任天堂分享前马里奥配音者和创作者的视频信息

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
任天堂分享前马里奥配音者和创作者的视频信息

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Sources: Nintendo

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论