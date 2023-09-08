逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

微软宣布 Copilot 版权承诺以解决用户担忧

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微软宣布 Copilot 版权承诺以解决用户担忧

Microsoft has taken a significant step to address concerns related to potential copyright infringement with its AI-powered Copilot. The company recently introduced its Copilot Copyright Commitment, which assures users that they can utilize Copilot services without worrying about copyright violations.

With the Copilot Copyright Commitment, Microsoft takes responsibility for any legal issues that may arise from the use of Copilot services. This includes defending the user and covering any adverse judgments or settlements, as long as users adhere to Microsoft’s guidelines and content filters. This commitment is aimed at alleviating the concerns raised by corporate clients who have been worried about the risks of copyright infringement.

Microsoft’s Copilot integrates generative AI into its daily-use apps such as Word, Excel, and Teams. It also introduces a new feature called Business Chat that generates updates from data sources like emails and meetings. To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built in important guardrails, including filters and other technologies aimed at reducing the likelihood of returning infringing content.

While the announcement of the Copilot Copyright Commitment is significant, the details of the commitment are crucial for content creators. Understanding the terms and conditions of this commitment will help users gain a better understanding of the protection Microsoft is offering and how it aligns with their own needs and expectations.

It is important to note that there is no financial relationship between Microsoft and the author of this article, and the author does not sell Microsoft products. However, the author highlights the value of a highly-focused process offered to help organizations align on AI-based opportunities. This includes seminars and workshops that can assist knowledge workers in becoming more productive by utilizing tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users worried about copyright infringement when using Copilot services. By taking responsibility for legal issues and incorporating filters and technologies to reduce the likelihood of infringing content, Microsoft aims to address user concerns and protect their interests.

来源：
– Shelly Palmer. “Microsoft Announces Copilot Copyright Commitment to Address User Concerns.”

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

Google Pixel Watch 2 即将登陆印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论