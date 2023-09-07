逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Android 2023 年 2 月更新改进了 FIDOXNUMX 对 PIN 码的支持

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Android 2023 年 2 月更新改进了 FIDOXNUMX 对 PIN 码的支持

Google is rolling out system updates for Android in September 2023, which include various enhancements and new features. These updates are delivered through the Play Store and cover core OS components as well as apps like Play Services and the Play Store.

One notable update for this month is the improved support for the FIDO2 security standard on Android. FIDO2, commonly used for two-factor authentication, has gained popularity in the tech industry with the introduction of passwordless login methods. To bolster security, Android will now support adding a PIN to protect passkeys. The specifics of this support are not yet known, but it could involve entering a PIN for a connected FIDO2 security key or adding a PIN for Android phones that serve as FIDO2 keys themselves. More details will be revealed when Google Play Services version 23.35 is released.

In addition, Google Wallet will receive minor improvements, such as new email preference settings and a better card management experience for users in Japan. The Play Store will introduce a new settings page that simplifies survey choices for users.

Overall, these updates demonstrate Google’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Android experience and providing users with improved security features.

来源：
– Google Play Store updates
– FIDO2 security standard definition

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

iPhone 15 向圆边过渡是正确之举吗？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论