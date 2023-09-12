逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

苹果第二代 AirPods Pro 充电盒改用 USB-C

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has announced during the iPhone 15 event that the second-generation AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case. This is a significant change as it means that the AirPods Pro will now use the same charger as the iPad and MacBook, allowing users to utilize any USB-C cable they have available. The compact size and battery capacity of the AirPods Pro make it compatible with a range of USB-C cables, ensuring convenience for users.

Additionally, the new AirPods Pro will continue to support wireless charging, providing users with the flexibility to charge their earbuds without the need for cables. In terms of protection, there has been a slight improvement in the dust and water resistance of the AirPods Pro. They now feature an IP54 rating, which provides some defense against dust particles and water splashes. However, users should avoid submerging the AirPods Pro in water.

Although there is no news yet on when other versions of AirPods will follow suit, it is anticipated that this shift to USB-C will be adopted in future models. The price of the new AirPods Pro will remain at $249 in the U.S. and 30 other countries, and they will be available for purchase starting September 22.

Overall, this move to USB-C charging for the second-generation AirPods Pro offers greater compatibility and convenience for users, as well as improved protection against dust and water. Apple continues to enhance its products to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Sources: Apple Event – iPhone 15 Launch

