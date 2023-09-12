逸耘居

技术

银行业云技术的演变

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The banking industry is undergoing a significant transformation as it gradually shifts from on-premise infrastructure to adopting cloud services. This transition is driven by the need to improve efficiency and agility while meeting evolving customer expectations and regulatory challenges. In a recent episode of SAP Industry Live, Bob Evans sat down with SAP executives, customers, and partners to explore how the banking industry is embracing cloud technology.

One of the key drivers behind the adoption of cloud services in the banking industry is the desire to improve efficiency and agility. By moving away from building and maintaining on-premise infrastructure, banks can leverage the scalability and flexibility of cloud technology. This allows them to quickly respond to changing market conditions and customer demands.

However, the shift to the cloud is not without its challenges. Safeguarding data and complying with stringent regulatory requirements are top priorities for banks. Navigating diverse global privacy laws and regulatory requirements remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges. While regional agreements are a step in the right direction, there are still few common positions across countries.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are also playing a significant role in the banking industry’s embrace of cloud technology. These technologies are being applied to banking processes to improve efficiency, predict contract consumption, and provide guided buying procedures. By harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, banks can streamline their operations and provide more personalized and efficient services to their customers.

In conclusion, the banking industry is cautiously embracing cloud technology as it seeks to improve efficiency, meet evolving customer expectations, and address regulatory challenges. The adoption of cloud services offers banks the opportunity to improve their agility and responsiveness in a rapidly changing business environment. However, banks must also navigate the complexities of data security and regulatory compliance. With the integration of AI and machine learning, banks can further enhance their operations and provide superior customer experiences in the digital age.

来源：
– SAP Industry Live
– TD Bank Group
– SAP Banking

