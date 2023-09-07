逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

三星在 CEDIA 博览会上推出 98 英寸 8K 电视

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
三星在 CEDIA 博览会上推出 98 英寸 8K 电视

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

来源：
– Article: PCMag

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

iPhone 15 向圆边过渡是正确之举吗？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

据报道，苹果不会在“Wonderlust”活动中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论