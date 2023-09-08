逸耘居

三星如何为 Android 智能手表树立标准

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Samsung has emerged as a leader in the smartwatch industry, particularly for Android users. While other smartwatch makers struggle to provide a seamless experience, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series stands out as the most mature and refined option when paired with an Android phone.

The latest generation, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to excellence. The Classic edition, in particular, reintroduces the beloved rotating bezel, making navigation more intuitive on the watch’s compact screen.

Samsung’s attention to detail is evident in the design and functionality of the watches. The slimmer bezels give the watches a leaner look, and the larger displays provide more convenience while maintaining a compact footprint. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, made with high-quality stainless steel, imparts a reassuring heft.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch 6 series features a new Exynos W930 chip, making it up to 18% faster than its predecessors. Paired with Google’s Wear OS 4 and Samsung’s One UI 5 overlay, the watches offer snappier app response and smoother navigation transitions.

To fully harness the wellness features of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, it is recommended to pair the watch with a Samsung Galaxy phone and install the latest version of the Samsung Health Monitor app. The watches offer a wide range of wellness tools, including heart rate monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, and body data analysis.

However, it is worth noting that in tests, the heart rate readings of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic occasionally returned slightly lower results compared to other devices. Additionally, certain features such as sleep coaching require at least 7 days of data to provide accurate insights.

Samsung has also made notable improvements in battery life. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can last up to two days with moderate use and still have around 54% battery remaining at the end of a 12-hour cycle. However, daily charging is still necessary, especially if using sleep tracking.

Overall, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series sets a high standard for Android smartwatches. Its seamless integration with Android phones, refined design, improved performance, and comprehensive wellness features make it a top choice in the smartwatch market.

来源：

Mathur, Vishal. (2023, September 8). How Samsung dictates the experience defined by hardware, software, apps and tracking sets an example for other smartwatch makers. Retrieved from [source]

