三星秋季促销：购买新手机即可购买 Galaxy Watch 6 仅需 100 美元

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Samsung is currently offering a tempting deal as part of their fall sale event. Customers can purchase a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for as little as $100 when they buy a new phone. The eligible phones for this bundle deal include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which was launched in August with a starting price of $300, is now available at a significantly reduced price of $100 through this offer. This deal is a great opportunity for those who are contemplating buying a smartwatch alongside their new phone. The savings will vary depending on the size of the watch and the choice between Bluetooth or LTE connectivity options.

For the basic 40mm size with Bluetooth connectivity, the price as part of the bundle is $100. Upgrading to the 44mm option will cost $110, down from the original price of $330. On the LTE side, the 40mm and 44mm variants are available for $120 and $130 respectively. The top-spec version of the watch, which has a retail price of $330, can now be purchased for $130, resulting in a savings of $250.

If a smartwatch is not of interest, customers also have the option to purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price of $50, a $130 savings, when buying a phone. These wireless earbuds are available in white, purple, or graphite.

Alternatively, customers can choose to add a Galaxy Tab S9 to their Android collection. With this deal, they can save up to $230 on the 256 GB beige tablet. The original price of the tablet is $920, but with this offer, it will only cost $690, provided that the purchase includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This Samsung fall sale event presents customers with exciting opportunities to save on various Samsung products. Whether it’s a new phone, a smartwatch, wireless earbuds, or a tablet, there are discounts available for every preference. Don’t miss out on these compelling deals.

来源：
– Samsung Fall Sale Event.

