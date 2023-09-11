逸耘居

三星 Galaxy S23 FE：即将推出的粉丝版有何期待

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
三星 Galaxy S23 FE：即将推出的粉丝版有何期待

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) is set to make its debut in late September, and leaked images have already given us a sneak peek into its design and features. The upcoming device is expected to bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S23, boasting a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The leaked images, which have surfaced on the TENAA certification website, reveal that the Galaxy S23 FE shares a similar rear camera setup with the Galaxy S23, albeit with a slight adjustment in the flash placement. The phone’s dimensions are reported to be 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm, and it weighs around 210 grams.

The display of the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to measure 6.3 inches with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, ensuring a sharp and clear visual experience. It is also expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with smoother interactions and scrolling.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23 FE will likely be equipped with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Alongside 8GB of RAM, this device is expected to deliver swift and efficient multitasking and support resource-intensive applications.

The storage options are likely to include 128GB and 256GB variants, although expandable storage has not been indicated. For users who prioritize capturing photos and videos, the larger storage capacity may be the preferred choice.

While detailed camera specifications are not provided in the leaked images, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature a robust camera system. This configuration may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts can anticipate a 10-megapixel front camera, neatly situated within a center-aligned hole-punch cutout.

To support prolonged usage, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with a 4370mAh battery and 25W wired fast charging support.

On the software front, the device is likely to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1, providing access to the latest software features and improvements.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE promises to be an exciting addition to the Fan Edition series with its impressive display, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.

