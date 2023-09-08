逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Price, Specs, and Release Date Leaked

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S23 FE 5G as a budget-friendly alternative to its flagship Galaxy S23 series. While the official launch date has not yet been confirmed, the handset has been spotted on certification sites, suggesting that the release is imminent. The latest leak reveals the pricing and storage options of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will be priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB storage model in India. This positions the Galaxy S23 FE 5G as a more affordable option compared to the regular Galaxy S23, which starts at Rs. 74,999.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Android 13 and receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The device may be powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC, although the US variant is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it may feature a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery capacity is rumored to be 4,500mAh and the device is expected to support wired charging at 25W and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G aims to provide users with a more affordable option while still offering key features and specifications found in the flagship Galaxy S23 series. With its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, it is likely to attract consumers looking for a high-quality smartphone at a lower cost.

