Lost Tomato Found in Space: Astronaut’s Misplacement Resolved

In a surprising turn of events, a lost tomato that went astray on the International Space Station (ISS) has finally been located. This peculiar incident revolves around a small tomato that was part of a gardening experiment conducted on the ISS. The tomato had been in the possession of NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who recently returned to Earth after an extensive stay in space.

During the Veg-05 experiment, conducted in March 2023, Rubio somehow lost track of the red robin tomato amidst the weightless environment of the ISS. Stationed in a place where everything is adept at floating, it comes as no surprise that even seemingly mundane items require careful storage to prevent them from drifting away.

NASA has clarified that not all of the vegetables grown on the ISS are intended for consumption. Many are sent back to Earth for scientific evaluation. However, Rubio faced jest from fellow crew members who playfully accused him of indulging in the missing tomato while in space. Denying these claims, Rubio expressed his confusion, stating that he had spent countless hours searching for the lost tomato and firmly believed it would resurface eventually.

Luckily for Rubio, his persistence paid off. During a recent live stream event celebrating 25 years of ISS operations, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli triumphantly announced the discovery of the tomato. Though the condition of the tomato was not elaborated upon, it is safe to assume that after eight months of clandestine hiding, it would be rather chewy.

Rubio’s involvement in the Veg-05 study highlights NASA’s ambitious plans to cultivate fresh food for astronauts during space travel. The primary objective of this research is to establish a sustainable system for continuous food production, reducing the dependence on resupply missions. Despite encountering hurdles such as unexpected drops in humidity during the growth cycle of germinating seeds, the experiment provided valuable data on plant resilience in space.

This incident echoes previous instances of items going missing in space, including a tool bag that was lost outside the ISS. It serves as a reminder that even with advanced technology and highly-trained astronauts, the vastness of space can lead to misplacements.

Perhaps, in the future, the discovery of this lost tomato will inspire the creation of a new cosmic treat: space-dried tomatoes.

