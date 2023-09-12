逸耘居

Nintendo Switch 2 传闻：荒野之息演示展示了改进的图形和加载时间

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Rumors about Nintendo’s next console, tentatively called the ‘Switch 2’, have been circulating recently. According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, select developers had the opportunity to demo the console during Gamescom 2023. The demo featured an enhanced version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although specifics of the improvements were not provided at the time.

New rumored details have now emerged from a recent Nate the Hate podcast. The host claimed that the Gamescom tech demo showcased Breath of the Wild running at 4K 60fps, with the notable improvement being the eradication of load times. It is important to clarify that these rumors do not imply that the Switch launch title will be re-released with the next hardware. Rather, it was used to demonstrate the technical advancements of the successor.

There are also claims that the tech demo employed DLSS 3.5, Nvidia’s real-time AI upscaling technology. However, it is uncertain whether the demo utilized the full feature set of the 3.5 version, such as frame generation. The inclusion of DLSS has been a topic of speculation for the Switch successor for several years, and the mention of the 3.5 version is certainly intriguing.

During the podcast conversation, the host mentioned that March 2024 was a possible date although it was unclear if this referred to a reveal or release date. Previous rumors earlier this year suggested a late 2024 release for the Switch 2.

It is important to note that these rumors are not officially confirmed by Nintendo at this time. The information is based on sources and hearsay. Additionally, if these specifications are accurate, it is essential to consider that the tech demo displayed at Gamescom may not necessarily reflect the features of the final console.

As these rumors continue to circulate, it is exciting to ponder the possibilities of an improved version of Breath of the Wild on the ‘Switch 2’. However, until official announcements are made by Nintendo, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

来源：
-Eurogamer
– VGC
– Nate the Hate podcast

