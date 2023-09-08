李光前医学将推出更多人工智能和数字健康课程

Nanyang Technological University Singapore has announced that it will be adding more course content related to AI and digital health to the curriculum of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. Starting next year, digital health will be integrated as vertical courses throughout the five-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme. Some of the courses that will be included are medical data science, data analytics, and AI.

The updated curriculum aims to provide students with a strong foundation in the ethical and legal consequences of AI and healthcare informatics. Students will also be exposed to AI and medical technologies such as telehealth, health apps and wearables, and personalised molecular medicine. The objective is to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become discerning and confident users of technology in their future medical careers.

In addition to new course content, the medical school will also be deploying more tech-enabled learning tools. Virtual reality (VR) will be used to teach the cardiorespiratory system, and e-simulators will be used for drug prescription and electronic medical records (EMR) training. These tools will further enhance students’ understanding and practical application of medical technology.

To complement the technological aspects of the curriculum, there will also be an expanded scope of medical humanities integrated into the programme. This aims to equip students with foundational skills to critically engage with technology, manage clinical uncertainty, and adapt to changes in healthcare practice.

来源：

– Nanyang Technological University Singapore

– Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine

Philips APAC Names New Managing Director

Royal Philips has appointed Peter Quinlan as the new managing director of Philips Asia-Pacific. Quinlan, a long-time-serving official of the company, previously led Philips’ MR, CT, and diagnostic X-ray imaging businesses in APAC, Japan, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Quinlan’s extensive experience and expertise within the health technology field made him the ideal candidate for the role. Philips is confident in his ability to lead the APAC organization to further success. Quinlan’s passion for first-class healthcare delivery aligns with Philips’ purpose of improving people’s health and well-being.

Royal Philips sees this appointment as a critical moment in the digital transformation of healthcare in APAC. Through their integrated workflow solutions, smart connected systems and devices, and integrated diagnostics, Philips aims to increase productivity, improve outcomes, and enhance the overall patient and staff experience. Quinlan looks forward to building on the strong relationships with customers and stakeholders in the region.

来源：

– Royal Philips

Yashoda Group of Hospitals Partners with Fujifilm for Enhanced Endoscopy Training

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has joined forces with Fujifilm India to establish a training and research facility for basic and advanced GI endoscopy. This facility will provide gastroenterologists with the opportunity to stay updated on the latest technologies in endoscopic ultrasound, ERCP, third space endoscopy, and diagnostic endoscopy.

The partnership aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of doctors in the field of endoscopy. The training facility will offer various programs and courses to ensure that doctors are well-equipped to meet the demands of their patients. Additionally, the facility will also provide training and observer programs to doctors from across the Asia-Pacific region.

来源：

– Yashoda Group of Hospitals

– Fujifilm India

Apollo Telehealth Launches Emergency and ICU Services at NTPC

Apollo Telehealth has introduced emergency and ICU services via telemedicine to nine power-generating plants of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The objective is to bring medical care closer to the NTPC workforce, enhancing safety and healthcare access.

The TeleEmergency and TeleICU services are not only available to employees but also extended to their families. This initiative ensures that quality medical care and immediate assistance are accessible to those working at the power plants. Apollo Telehealth’s telemedicine services will help improve health outcomes and provide timely medical interventions when needed.

来源：

– Apollo Telehealth

– National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)