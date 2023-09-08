逸耘居

医疗保健多元化的重要性

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
医疗保健多元化的重要性

In order to ensure that all communities receive efficient and effective healthcare, it is crucial to have a diverse workforce. However, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that racial representation is adequate in the healthcare setting. Dr. Dale Okorodudu, a pulmonary and critical care physician and the founder of Black Men in White Coats, sat down with MobiHealthNews to discuss the impact of a lack of diversity on healthcare providers and patients, as well as the role that digital health can play in improving healthcare equity.

When it comes to patients, studies have shown that having a clinician who looks like them can lead to better healthcare outcomes. There is a foundation of trust and understanding that can be established when there is racial concordance between doctors and patients. For example, a study found that black men were more likely to engage in preventative healthcare when their doctor was also black.

Dr. Okorodudu shared some of his personal experiences as a physician, highlighting both the challenges and the positive moments. He has encountered instances where patients have doubted his ability to provide care based on his race or foreign-sounding name. On the other hand, he has also witnessed breakthroughs with patients who feel a strong connection and trust with him, which ultimately leads to better healthcare outcomes.

It is important to note that race does not determine the quality of care a doctor can provide. The significance of diversity in healthcare lies in making patients feel more comfortable and addressing inherent biases. Having representation can help combat unconscious biases that exist within the healthcare system.

Digital health can play a significant role in improving health equity by addressing the issue of access to care. Telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and digital health platforms can make healthcare more accessible to underserved communities. By leveraging technology, healthcare providers can reach patients who may otherwise struggle to access healthcare services.

In conclusion, promoting diversity in healthcare is essential for providing optimal care to all communities. It can lead to improved healthcare outcomes, address biases, and ensure that everyone has access to the care they need. Through the utilization of digital health technologies, healthcare equity can be further advanced.

来源：
– MobiHealthNews: [source]
– Dr. Dale Okorodudu, author of “Diverse Medicine: Building a Stronger and Healthier Nation” and pulmonary and critical care physician at Dallas VA Medical Center

