逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

麻省大学洛厄尔分校的萨博中心获得拨款以扩大葡萄牙裔美国数字档案馆

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
麻省大学洛厄尔分校的萨博中心获得拨款以扩大葡萄牙裔美国数字档案馆

UMass Lowell’s Saab Center for Portuguese Studies has received a $300,000 grant from the William M. Wood Foundation of Boston. This grant will support the expansion of the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA) at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History. The funds will be used to document the Portuguese-American experience in additional Massachusetts communities, including Cambridge/Somerville and Peabody.

Established three years ago, PADA currently contains 34 collections and over 3,000 photographs and documents, as well as film and audio recordings. These archival holdings are accessible to students, educators, and the general public. The new grant will allow PADA to continue its work with full-time archivist Nicole “Nikki” Tantum and historian Dr. Gregory Gray Fitzsimons. Tantum will expand the archive’s collections, while Fitzsimons will use these materials to write a history of the Portuguese in Greater Lowell.

Dr. Frank Sousa, the director of the Saab Center, emphasizes the importance of recording the Portuguese-American experience, particularly as there is no longer ongoing immigration. Many documents, such as those from churches and associations, are at risk of disappearing as these institutions gradually fade away. The archive has received collections from various generations of Portuguese-Americans, ensuring that their history and culture will be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Dr. Sousa hopes that the efforts of the Saab Center and PADA will encourage greater Portuguese participation in publications, documentaries, and other cultural productions related to the American experience. He also stresses the need for continued collection of materials from families, such as photos, passports, and letters, to chronicle and better understand the Portuguese experience in the region and throughout America for future generations.

To access the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive, visit UMass Lowell’s website.

来源：

O 杂志

麻省洛斯

– 定义：
– Saab Center for Portuguese Studies: A research center at UMass Lowell dedicated to the study of Portuguese culture and history.
– Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA): An archive at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History that documents the Portuguese-American experience through collections of photographs, documents, film, and audio recordings.
– William M. Wood Foundation: A Boston-based foundation that has provided a grant to support the expansion of PADA.
– UMass Lowell: The University of Massachusetts Lowell, a public research university located in Lowell, Massachusetts.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论