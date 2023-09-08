逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

谷歌将于 2 月 4 日推出 Pixel Watch XNUMX

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
谷歌将于 2 月 4 日推出 Pixel Watch XNUMX

Google is set to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 alongside the next iteration of its flagship Pixel phone line on October 4th. The original Pixel Watch, released last year, featured an outdated chip and lacked optimal performance. However, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to address these concerns with its Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, promising snappier performance and improved battery life.

One significant change with the Pixel Watch 2 is the requirement for pairing it with an Android phone. While the original Pixel Watch required an Android phone running Android 8 or higher, the new timepiece will only work with phones running Android 9.0 or newer. This means that the percentage of compatible Android handsets will decrease from 92% to approximately 84% of active models.

The Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Wear OS 4, while the original Pixel Watch is likely to receive an update to Wear OS 3. Despite the requirement for a relatively newer Android phone, it is unlikely that Pixel Watch owners will be affected as most users already have phones meeting these specifications.

With the release of the Pixel Watch 2, Google aims to provide a seamless and enhanced wearable experience for users. By leveraging the latest technologies and software, the company is catering to the growing demand for smartwatches with improved performance and functionality.

Overall, the October 4th launch event is expected to showcase Google’s commitment to innovation, offering users a new generation of devices that seamlessly integrate into their digital lifestyles.

来源：

– [Source Article Title] (Source Name)
– [Another Source Article Title] (Another Source Name)

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论