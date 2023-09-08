逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

适合电影摄影师的新型 Bloom Gold 扩散滤镜

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
适合电影摄影师的新型 Bloom Gold 扩散滤镜

The collaboration between award-winning cinematographer Philip Bloom and Formatt-Hitech has resulted in the creation of the Bloom Gold diffusion filter series. These screw-in diffusion filters are designed to eliminate the digital edge in images produced by modern cameras and lenses while also providing a subtle warming effect.

Bloom recognized the need for a solution that could enhance the character and depth of images produced by high-quality cameras and lenses. Dissatisfied with existing options, he partnered with Formatt-Hitech to develop his own diffusion filters. Crafted using Schott B270i optical glass and meticulously finished by hand in the UK, these filters exemplify the highest standards of quality.

The Bloom Gold diffusion filters are available in strengths of 1/8, 1/4, and 1/2, and a range of sizes from 49mm to 82mm. With an anti-reflective filter ring, these filters can easily be used with both stills and smaller cinema lenses. The choice between different strengths allows users to fine-tune their desired effect based on factors such as lens, lighting, and focal length.

The filters come with a choice of ring finishes, either traditional black or opulent gold, although the glass and effect remain the same for both versions. Prices for the Bloom Gold filters range from $87.50 US for the 49mm filters to $140 US for the 82mm versions. They can be purchased directly from the Formatt-Hitech website in the US and UK.

Cinematographers seeking to enhance the visual impact and character of their images can now rely on the Bloom Gold diffusion filters to provide a solution. Created with meticulous attention to detail and utilizing high-quality materials, these filters offer the tunability and versatility desired by professionals in the field.

来源：
– Erik Naso, Emmy award-winning DP with over 20 years of experience in the industry.
– Formatt-Hitech, manufacturer of the Bloom Gold diffusion filters.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Reddit 允许用户将帖子翻译成多种语言

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

如何使用 VPN 解锁 Apple TV+：必备的流媒体解决方案

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Apple Watch Series 9：规格和传感器方面的期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

新闻中心

隆重推出带内置扬声器的 Porttronics Dash 2 无线卡拉 OK 麦克风

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

Reddit 允许用户将帖子翻译成多种语言

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

使用 Game Boy 相机作为网络摄像头？ 这是可能的！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

EA 根据社区反馈推出《NHL 24》更新

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论