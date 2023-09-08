逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Patreon 推出群聊功能以增强粉丝互动

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Patreon 推出群聊功能以增强粉丝互动

Patreon has launched a new group chat feature, enabling creators to further engage with their fans. The feature, available exclusively on the mobile app at present, allows creators to interact directly with their subscribers as well as allowing subscribers to communicate with each other outside of comment sections. Creators can have up to four chats simultaneously, with the ability to set restrictions for participation, such as limiting specific chats to various subscriber tiers.

Although the new feature has drawn comparisons to Discord, Patreon emphasizes that it is not designed to replace the popular communication platform. Instead, creators will still have the option to integrate with Discord.

In addition to providing a space for conversation, the group chats also offer a range of interactive features. Users can share photos, emojis, and plain text with fellow members of the community. To ensure a positive and safe environment, Patreon has implemented moderation tools to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

To foster a sense of community, Patreon has also introduced member profiles, allowing users to personalize their names, photos, social media links, and bios. These profiles aim to facilitate deeper connections among fans and creators within the Patreon ecosystem.

The new group chat feature is being gradually rolled out to select creators, and wider availability is expected over the coming months. This addition represents Patreon’s ongoing efforts to provide tools and features that enhance the experience for both creators and subscribers. Recently, the platform introduced the ability to publish subscriber-only podcasts on Spotify and unveiled a native video toolset.

来源：
– Patreon (no URL provided)
– Engadget (no URL provided)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

Google Pixel Watch 2 即将登陆印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论