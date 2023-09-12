苹果眼镜的巨大潜力：仔细看看最近的专利

Amidst the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Vision Pro VR headset, the talk about Apple Glasses seems to have taken a backseat. In May, doubts were raised about the actual release of these augmented reality (AR) glasses, considering the existence of the Vision Pro. However, there are distinct reasons why Apple Glasses may still have a place in the market.

Comfort and practicality play a crucial role in user experience. Not every situation requires the raw power of the Vision Pro, and constantly wearing a headset can become tiresome. Lightweight devices that offer convenience and quick functionality are often preferred. Apple seems to understand this, as demonstrated by a recent patent submission which outlines various exciting features for an AR device.

One feature highlighted in the patent is a digital crown for effortless navigation. It allows users to easily scroll through notifications, images, and even play music. Essentially, this function resembles a heads-up display (HUD), resembling the capabilities of a smartwatch but appearing directly in front of the wearer’s eyes.

However, if Apple intends to make the Glasses viable, multitasking capabilities should be implemented. Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on two new models of the Vision Pro, one catered to the consumer market. Speculations arise whether this consumer-focused model will be the Apple Glasses, or if perhaps the Glasses have been superseded by this new iteration.

As Apple’s Wonderlust event is scheduled for today, there is hope for updates on any of these hardware projects. Nonetheless, it is important to note that not all patents come to fruition as realized products or features. Only time will truly reveal Apple’s plans in the realm of AR headsets.

Sources: Patent submission from Apple