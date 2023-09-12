逸耘居

P97 的数字优惠网络：彻底改变广告和营销

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
P97’s Digital Offer Network is transforming the way advertisers and marketers distribute targeted offers and promotions to consumers through digital channels. This innovative solution offers a more efficient and effective way to engage with the target audience and drive conversions.

The Digital Offer Network provides brands with online tools to configure or upload bulk offers on retailers’ apps and other digital properties. This enables brands to create consumer awareness and interest at scale. Through quick scans at the point of sale, consumers can easily redeem these offers, making the process seamless and hassle-free.

One of the key advantages of P97’s Digital Offer Network is its capability to facilitate rapid settlement of funds from the sponsoring brand to the retailer. This ensures a smooth and timely transaction process for all parties involved. By streamlining the settlement process, the Digital Offer Network promotes stronger partnerships between brands and retailers.

With this network, advertisers and marketers can now reach their target audience more effectively. By leveraging various digital channels, they can engage with consumers in a personalized and targeted manner. This results in higher conversion rates and increased return on investment.

Furthermore, P97’s Digital Offer Network opens up new avenues for creativity and innovation in advertising and marketing. Brands can now explore different types of offers and promotions, customize them to meet specific consumer needs, and deliver them through a variety of digital touchpoints.

To summarize, P97’s Digital Offer Network is revolutionizing advertising and marketing by providing a more efficient and effective way to distribute targeted offers and promotions. Its online tools, rapid settlement process, and personalized approach enable brands to engage with their target audience, drive conversions, and foster stronger partnerships with retailers. With this network, the possibilities for creative and innovative advertising are limitless.

定义：
– P97’s Digital Offer Network: A solution that enables advertisers and marketers to distribute targeted offers and promotions to consumers across various digital channels.
– Targeted offers and promotions: Marketing materials that are tailored to specific groups of consumers based on their preferences, interests, and demographics.

