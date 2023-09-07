逸耘居

《守望先锋 2》推出英雄精通：全新单人模式

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In the highly popular hero shooter, Overwatch 2, players will now have the opportunity to test their skills in the brand new Hero Mastery single-player mode. This exciting mode, which was launched on Thursday as a part of a free update, offers players an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jump pads. Developed by Blizzard, Hero Mastery challenges players to race to the finish line while battling training bots and collecting emblems, all in the fastest time possible.

Hero Mastery Mode features three characters at launch: Mercy, Reinhardt, and Tracer. These heroes each have three character-specific courses of increasing difficulty. As players progress through the mode, they will encounter various challenging training bots such as Tank Bots with high HP and barriers, Rocket Bots that deal burst damage, and Sniper Bots that attack from long range. Some scenarios even require players to escort friendly training bots. In addition to defeating and avoiding bots, players must collect emblems to boost their scores.

While the full roster of 38 playable characters is not available in Hero Mastery at launch, players can expect Blizzard to introduce more heroes and courses in future seasons. Season 6, which runs until mid-October, will be the first opportunity for players to experience new additions to the mode.

To add to the excitement, Hero Mastery mode launches with a limited-time event that runs until September 25. By completing a series of challenges, players will earn rewards such as weapon charms, souvenirs, sprays, and titles. Additionally, players can compete on leaderboards that track the top 500 players in each region.

The Hero Mastery mode is available on all platforms supported by Overwatch 2, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Overall, the introduction of Hero Mastery mode in Overwatch 2 provides players with a thrilling and challenging single-player experience. It allows them to test their skills, race against the clock, and compete for high scores while navigating through an array of obstacles and formidable training bots. With the promise of future additions and a limited-time event, Overwatch 2 fans have even more reasons to dive into this exciting new mode.

定义：
– Hero Mastery: A single-player mode in Overwatch 2 where players test their skills, race against the clock, and collect emblems while battling training bots.
– Training Bots: Artificial intelligence controlled characters in Overwatch 2 used for practice and training purposes.
– Emblems: Collectible items in Hero Mastery mode that help boost scores.

Sources: Blizzard.

By 曼波布雷西亚

