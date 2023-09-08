《守望先锋 2》团队确认对竞技玩法进行更改，但并非所有改进都会很快推出

The Overwatch 2 team has acknowledged that there are certain issues with the current state of competitive play in the game, and they are working on making necessary improvements. One major concern that has been raised is the lack of transparency in how ranks are calculated. Players have expressed dissatisfaction with the new system, noting that it is not rewarding and can lead to deranking even after winning games.

Overwatch game director, Aaron Keller, has addressed these concerns and confirmed that changes are underway. One issue that he highlighted is the use of MMR decay, which can cause players to derank if they have not played a certain role frequently. The team plans to be more transparent about how decay affects ranks and will make changes to address this concern.

Keller also mentioned the possibility of bringing back the skill rating measurement from the original Overwatch game, but it is not yet certain if that will happen. The team is exploring different options and appreciates feedback from the community.

In terms of the timeline for these changes, some adjustments will be made in the short term, such as improvements to how MMR decay is handled. However, larger changes will be implemented early next year. The team aims to make the ranking system more transparent, provide more frequent reporting, relax restrictions on grouping at high-skill tiers, and introduce new competitive rewards.

While these updates may take some time, the Overwatch 2 team is committed to creating a more satisfying and rewarding competitive experience for players.