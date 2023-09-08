逸耘居

India Stack 持续扩展：20 多项新服务将集成到数字公共基础设施中

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
India Stack 持续扩展：20 多项新服务将集成到数字公共基础设施中

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), also known as the India Stack, has gained global attention for its innovative approach to addressing societal challenges. The DPI has successfully tackled issues related to identity verification, financial inclusion, and the provision of digital services. With India’s digital transformation making significant strides, the government is now working to integrate over 20 new services into the DPI.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics & IT, emphasized that the Prime Minister’s vision is for every part of the government to be digitalized. The DPI is now expanding to cover the entire spectrum of government public services, including future plans. Chandrasekhar revealed that approximately 20 to 30 new applications will be added to the India DPI, addressing various aspects of the public service stack.

The success of India Stack has attracted interest not only from developing nations but also from some developed nations. As a testament to this, India has signed memoranda of understanding with eight countries, providing them with the India Stack and digital public infrastructure at no cost and with open-source access. These nations include Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, Antigua, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Papua New Guinea, and Mauritius.

Chandrasekhar acknowledged the deep interest in the India Stack, with the potential for signing agreements with an additional 30 countries. However, he highlighted the need to build a talented pool of developers and a strong ecosystem to support the adoption of the India Stack. By working closely with the initial eight countries and fostering the developer ecosystem in India, the government aims to facilitate the implementation of the stack and the associated technologies.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder of Infosys and Founding Chairman of UIDAI (Aadhaar), praised the success of India Stack. At the recent B20 summit in New Delhi, Nilekani noted that the DPI India has accomplished in just nine years what would have taken 47 years through traditional means.

India’s digital transformation has revolutionized its economy and fostered inclusive growth. By leveraging technology, the country has established a digital public infrastructure that delivers essential services to citizens, ranging from identity verification and financial inclusion to targeted benefits, education, healthcare, and government services.

来源：
– Ministry of Electronics & IT
– 今日商业
– B20峰会

By 加布里埃尔博塔

