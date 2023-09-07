逸耘居

技术

新闻广播：Nintendo Switch 2 技术演示和潜在发布游戏的讨论

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In this week’s episode of the Eurogamer Newscast, the team delves into the exciting news that Nintendo has been showcasing tech demos of the highly anticipated Switch 2 to developers. These demos were reportedly shown at Gamescom last month, revealing that the new hardware may be closer to release than many have anticipated.

One of the burning questions surrounding the Switch 2 is what game will accompany its launch. With beefier specs expected, will it be the perfect opportunity to finally release the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4? Alternatively, will Nintendo opt for a more mass market approach and tap into its talented 3D Mario team?

Another topic discussed in this episode is the opening moments of Starfield, which is predicted to be one of the biggest games of the year. The panel dives into their experiences beyond the initial hour spent in the character creator, offering their thoughts on what players can expect from this highly anticipated title.

Joining the discussion are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy, who share their insights and opinions on these exciting developments in the gaming industry.

If you’re interested in watching the full episode, you can find it on YouTube. Alternatively, you can listen to the Eurogamer Newscast on popular podcast platforms such as iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible, and Spotify.

Sources: Eurogamer Newscast.

